Missouri Trust & Investment Co Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,321,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after buying an additional 7,550,525 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $130,229,000 after buying an additional 2,391,131 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $346,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,605 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,864.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,671 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,371 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.11. 3,373,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,462,945. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

