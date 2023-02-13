Missouri Trust & Investment Co Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,060,000 after buying an additional 1,697,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after buying an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,719,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,345. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $74.37.

