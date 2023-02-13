Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $123,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE BLK traded up $9.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $732.59. 245,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,486. The firm has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $728.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $684.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,574 shares of company stock valued at $34,178,491 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.