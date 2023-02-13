Missouri Trust & Investment Co Raises Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,983,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,914,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,318,456. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 233,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,827. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE RKT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,285. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RKT. UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

