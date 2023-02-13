Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 1,137 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,379,000 after acquiring an additional 135,368 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,856,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,156 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 85,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,839,000 after acquiring an additional 884,002 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $113.74. 42,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,238. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $122.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

