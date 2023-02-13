Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 2,065 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.42. 2,693,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,684,976. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $50.93.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

