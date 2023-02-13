Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 375 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,730,910. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,692,596. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $104.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

