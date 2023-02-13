Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 79 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Mastercard by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,025 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,445,715,000 after buying an additional 1,193,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $237,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $369.55. 771,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,625. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $361.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.89. The company has a market cap of $355.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

