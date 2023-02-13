Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MIELY opened at $23.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $25.44.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

