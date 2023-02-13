MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires 830,810 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 830,810 shares during the period. Energy Fuels makes up about 0.9% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 1.13% of Energy Fuels worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,818,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,537,000 after buying an additional 208,548 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $25,287,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 967,543 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 818,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 328,553 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alex G. Morrison purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $48,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,159 shares in the company, valued at $905,458.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 354,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,186. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UUUU. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

