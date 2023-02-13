MMCAP International Inc. SPC Grows Stock Position in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in shares of Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) by 4,300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,494 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 1.40% of Rail Vision worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Rail Vision Price Performance

NASDAQ:RVSN traded down 0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 1.45. 58,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,140. Rail Vision Ltd. has a 12-month low of 0.40 and a 12-month high of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 1.34.

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported -0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.20 million for the quarter.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

