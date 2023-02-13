MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $36,000 in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 925,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Yotta Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of YOTAW stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,336. Yotta Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get Yotta Acquisition alerts:

Yotta Acquisition Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOTAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yotta Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yotta Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.