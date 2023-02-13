MMCAP International Inc. SPC Lowers Holdings in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC lessened its holdings in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in International Media Acquisition by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,036,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in International Media Acquisition by 519.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 754,105 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in International Media Acquisition by 15.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 429,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 56,762 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 404,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in International Media Acquisition by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IMAQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068. International Media Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

International Media Acquisition Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.