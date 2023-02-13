MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 400,000 Shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC lowered its stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.85% of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCSA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $154,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCSA remained flat at $10.22 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,774. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

