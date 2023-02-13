MOBOX Self Reported Market Cap Tops $90.97 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $90.97 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002378 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,993,995 tokens. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

