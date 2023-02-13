Monero Price Hits $154.60 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $154.60 or 0.00715040 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.82 billion and $106.91 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,621.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00412934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00015788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00094201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.78 or 0.00567881 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00186359 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,239,965 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

