MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Short Interest Update

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the January 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 982,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Insider Transactions at MoneyLion

In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,688,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,708,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 108,455 shares of company stock worth $74,003. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ML. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MoneyLion by 1,056.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MoneyLion by 108.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,022 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Price Performance

Shares of ML stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.75. 463,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,363. MoneyLion has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $88.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

Featured Stories

