Morgan Stanley Boosts Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $85.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.30.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $70.46 on Thursday. Catalent has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.89. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

