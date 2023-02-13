Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. 61,767,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 227,008,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Mullen Automotive Trading Up 3.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Kent Puckett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mullen Automotive (MULN)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.