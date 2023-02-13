Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. 61,767,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 227,008,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Mullen Automotive Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kent Puckett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mullen Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MULN. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.

