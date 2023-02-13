MX TOKEN Market Capitalization Tops $91.05 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One MX TOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004204 BTC on popular exchanges. MX TOKEN has a market cap of $91.05 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MX TOKEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.57 or 0.00422829 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,065.09 or 0.28006530 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MX TOKEN Profile

MX TOKEN’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MX TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MX TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MX TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MX TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.