Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Update

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBRV. StockNews.com began coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 19,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.03) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 120.02%. On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

