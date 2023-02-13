Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Short Interest Down 32.8% in January

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the January 15th total of 11,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ NATH traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $78.79. The company has a market capitalization of $317.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.83.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter.

Nathan’s Famous Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Nathan’s Famous

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

In other news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $131,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 32,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.