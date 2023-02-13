National Bankshares Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$8.75

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.44% from the stock’s previous close.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.23.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HBM stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$6.76. 426,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,212. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Hudbay Minerals

In other news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$21,750,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,927,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,228,440.17.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

