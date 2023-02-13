National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barrington Research cut shares of National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 481,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 382,403 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 406,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

