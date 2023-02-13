National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barrington Research cut shares of National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.
Shares of NCMI stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
