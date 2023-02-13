National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NGG. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.22) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.73) to GBX 1,150 ($13.82) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.26) to GBX 1,070 ($12.86) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,106.67.

National Grid Trading Up 0.8 %

NGG opened at $62.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. National Grid has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Grid

About National Grid

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,991,000 after buying an additional 239,938 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in National Grid by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in National Grid by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 71,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

