National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NGG. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.22) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.73) to GBX 1,150 ($13.82) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.26) to GBX 1,070 ($12.86) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,106.67.
National Grid Trading Up 0.8 %
NGG opened at $62.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. National Grid has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Grid
About National Grid
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.
