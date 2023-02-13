National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 995,800 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 242,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,016.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 79.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.3% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.9% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Health Investors Trading Up 2.9 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $58.01. 416,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

