National HealthCare Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
National HealthCare has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years.
National HealthCare stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.77. The stock had a trading volume of 31,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,081. The stock has a market cap of $901.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.42. National HealthCare has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $75.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.
National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.
