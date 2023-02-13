National HealthCare Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

National HealthCare has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years.

National HealthCare Price Performance

National HealthCare stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.77. The stock had a trading volume of 31,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,081. The stock has a market cap of $901.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.42. National HealthCare has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $75.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $148,937.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other National HealthCare news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $117,958.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,275.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $148,937.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,025 shares of company stock valued at $734,280. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

