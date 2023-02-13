Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NLLSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nel ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nel ASA from 10.10 to 10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

Nel ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $1.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. Nel ASA has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.06.

Nel ASA Company Profile

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.