New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Up 35.5% in January

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,231,200 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 1,647,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.2 days.
New China Life Insurance Stock Performance
New China Life Insurance stock remained flat at $2.52 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36. New China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $3.18.
New China Life Insurance Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New China Life Insurance (NWWCF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.