New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Up 35.5% in January

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,231,200 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 1,647,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.2 days.

New China Life Insurance Stock Performance

New China Life Insurance stock remained flat at $2.52 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36. New China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $3.18.

Get New China Life Insurance alerts:

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.