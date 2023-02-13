New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Up 16.4% in January

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of New Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,232. New Gold has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in New Gold by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,282,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,957,000 after purchasing an additional 507,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,830,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 602,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in New Gold by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,144,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,000 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,586,000. 31.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About New Gold

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $0.85 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.47.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

