New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.40. 1,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.76. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

