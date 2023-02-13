Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Newmont makes up approximately 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,957 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,739,000 after purchasing an additional 260,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after purchasing an additional 917,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,683,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,897,000 after purchasing an additional 103,806 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEM opened at $48.25 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Raymond James upped their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight Capital cut their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

