Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $626,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $960,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,813 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 356,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,080,000 after acquiring an additional 51,315 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.10.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $297.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $225.28 and a 52 week high of $325.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,219 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

