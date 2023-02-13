Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Buys New Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 50,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.63. 3,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,746. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $44.35.
Heidrick & Struggles International Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.
