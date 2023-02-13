Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Helen of Troy makes up approximately 0.9% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 100.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 98.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

HELE stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.36. 27,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,500. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $82.94 and a 12-month high of $221.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $558.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

