NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 67.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

NYSE:NKE opened at $122.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average of $108.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

