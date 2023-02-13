NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Short Interest Up 17.5% in January

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,100 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 255,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
NioCorp Developments Stock Performance
NIOBF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 172,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,307. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. NioCorp Developments has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.25.
About NioCorp Developments
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NioCorp Developments (NIOBF)
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.