NuCypher (NU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.94 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One NuCypher token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $102.78 million and $8.94 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

