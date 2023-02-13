Numeraire Trading Down 19.2% This Week (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. Numeraire has a market cap of $106.61 million and $11.81 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $18.11 or 0.00083672 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

