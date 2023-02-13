NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of NuVasive worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,757,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NuVasive by 122.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 44.7% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 38,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73.

Several research analysts recently commented on NUVA shares. Cowen cut their price target on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

