NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NuVasive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -105.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $237,188,000 after acquiring an additional 100,467 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NuVasive by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after buying an additional 647,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NuVasive by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,703,000 after buying an additional 106,621 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after buying an additional 195,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after acquiring an additional 192,295 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

