NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NuVasive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.17.
NuVasive Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -105.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $60.47.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.
