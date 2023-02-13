Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE NKG opened at $10.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $13.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)
- Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
- AbbVie Has a Mixed Outlook After Mixed Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.