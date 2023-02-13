Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NKG opened at $10.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

