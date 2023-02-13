Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:JPS opened at $7.54 on Monday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS)
- Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
- AbbVie Has a Mixed Outlook After Mixed Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.