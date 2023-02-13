NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8 %

NVDA traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.40. 16,615,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,362,668. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.23.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.