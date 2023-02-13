NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,134 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NXPI traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $188.66. 189,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,500. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.70. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $200.64.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 32.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.