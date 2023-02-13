Oder Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,101 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth $46,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

