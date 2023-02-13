Oder Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oder Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.23.

NVDA opened at $214.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.78. The company has a market cap of $532.96 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

