Oder Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 3.9% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 189.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 206.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 211,559 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,116,000 after purchasing an additional 142,582 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 206.9% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 187.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $193.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $610.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.64 and a 200 day moving average of $214.19.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

