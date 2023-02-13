Oder Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.56 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55.

