Oder Investment Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oder Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $262.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

